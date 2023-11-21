On my desktop, I have three buttons to find software updates. They are buttons that I have created within Directory Opus, my File Explorer replacement. Each button opens about 20 webpages — let's say exactly 20 for this report — showing if there are new updates to be installed or new portable software to download.

I run the first button. 20 webpages open in the order that I have the URLs, that is, 1, 2, 3, . . . , 20, Good!

I run the second button. Another instance of Vivaldi opens, with 20 webpages open, but the order is 1, 20, 19, 18, . . . , 3, 2. Bad!

I run the third button. 20 webpages open, and again the order is 1, 20, 19, 18, . . . , 3, 2. Bad!

If I close all instances of Vivaldi before running the next button, the webpages are in the correct order 1, 2, 3, . . . , 20. But if any other instance of Vivaldi is open, the webpages in the new instance of Vivaldi come out in the wrong order 1, 20, 19, 18, . . . , 3, 2.

Same exactly on my wife's HP notebook.

This has been happening now for a few months. I keep waiting for the next stable update, but it has not been fixed. I have found other such reports on the Forum, but they have all ended politely, but inconclusively, as if no one really believes such a thing could happen.

So I am reporting it as a bug, because it is annoying me. Hopefully I have given enough detail here for it to be fixed.

Desktop and notebook both have installed: