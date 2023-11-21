BUG: Tabs opening in wrong order
Montiverdi
On my desktop, I have three buttons to find software updates. They are buttons that I have created within Directory Opus, my File Explorer replacement. Each button opens about 20 webpages — let's say exactly 20 for this report — showing if there are new updates to be installed or new portable software to download.
- I run the first button. 20 webpages open in the order that I have the URLs, that is, 1, 2, 3, . . . , 20, Good!
- I run the second button. Another instance of Vivaldi opens, with 20 webpages open, but the order is 1, 20, 19, 18, . . . , 3, 2. Bad!
- I run the third button. 20 webpages open, and again the order is 1, 20, 19, 18, . . . , 3, 2. Bad!
If I close all instances of Vivaldi before running the next button, the webpages are in the correct order 1, 2, 3, . . . , 20. But if any other instance of Vivaldi is open, the webpages in the new instance of Vivaldi come out in the wrong order 1, 20, 19, 18, . . . , 3, 2.
Same exactly on my wife's HP notebook.
This has been happening now for a few months. I keep waiting for the next stable update, but it has not been fixed. I have found other such reports on the Forum, but they have all ended politely, but inconclusively, as if no one really believes such a thing could happen.
So I am reporting it as a bug, because it is annoying me. Hopefully I have given enough detail here for it to be fixed.
Desktop and notebook both have installed:
- Windows 11 23H2 V10.0.22631.2715
- VIvaldi V6.4.3160.44
- ESET Internet Security V17.0.10.0
- Private Internet Access V3.5.1, Build 07760
Pesala Ambassador
@Montiverdi If I select four *.mht files in Windows Explorer, then right-click to open them, the order of the tabs depends on the order of selection in Explorer.
- File 1, then Shift+Click on File 4, opens as 4,1,2,3
- File 4, then Shift+Click on File 1, opens as 1,2,3,4
I get the same result in the latest Snapshot, as well as the latest 6.4 Stable version.
DoctorG Ambassador
Vivaldi 6.4 Stable is doing something wrong!
If i start cmd.exe
and use this command
for /L %I in (1,1,20) do @"P:\Vivaldi Stable\Application\vivaldi.exe" https://example.com/%I
the tabs created in Vivaldi are not in correct order.
Same issue on Chromium 119!!!!
I guess a timing issue.
//EDIT: Yes!
This with a delay works nice.
for /L %I in (1,1,20) do ( Timeout 1 "P:\Vivaldi Stable\Application\vivaldi.exe" https://example.com/%I )
Tabs in correct order.
Resume: Vivaldi not usable for automation in any means.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Montiverdi Can not be fixed as this trouble exists in Chromium core 118 and 119 , too.
If you can nto add a delay before opening each pages in Vivaldi, that will always give you a mess.
-
Same in Firefox.
Without delay:
for /L %I in (1,1,6) do ("d:\bin\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe" https://example.com/%I)
Result: Blank, 1, 6, 2, 5, 4
With delay:
for /L %I in (1,1,6) do (timeout 1 & "d:\bin\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe" https://example.com/%I)
Result: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Montiverdi
Thank you very much for all that detail. It is quite surprising.
To clarify: The command issued is very simple-minded:
Vivaldi -- new-window URL1 URL2 URL3 . . . URL20
If I change Vivaldi --new-window to Firefox in the command, the first and subsequent instances of Firefox come out with the tabs in the right order.
More importantly, if I change Vivaldi --new-window to MSEdge, the command in the first and second instances of Edge both come out with the tabs in the right order. Edge is a Chromium browser, so the problem in Vivaldi is more complicated than just being 'a problem in Chromium.
Perhaps Edge has fixed a Chromium bug that Vivaldi has not fixed.
I haven't tried delays (which will require a batch file), because there is probably no guarantee that that all the tabs in he first group will come out in the one instance of Vivaldi., and the next group of webpages will all open in a second instance of Vivaldi.
-
@Montiverdi You didn't give any detail what these "buttons" were, so I think we assumed they were bat files. And you didn't clarify using the
--new-windowargument.
Windows doesn't have "buttons" but shortcuts (.lnk files), so I created three shortcuts with a Target value of:
D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\Application\vivaldi.exe --new-window https://example.com/1 https://example.com/2 https://example.com/3 https://example.com/4 https://example.com/5 https://example.com/6 https://example.com/7 https://example.com/8
Launched these shortcuts one after the other and they opened in the proper order. See video:
https://0x0.st/HwbR.mp4
This is on Win10, x64. Maybe it's different on Win11, but I doubt it.
Even if this could be reproduced, and a bug was reported I doubt anything major would happen as this would clearly be an edge case - my guess is you're probably the only user launching the browser in this way.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Montiverdi On my Windows 11 this command opens the tabs in correct order
vivaldi -- https://example.com/1 https://example.com/2 https://example.com/3 https://example.com/4 https://example.com/5 https://example.com/6 https://example.com/7 https://example.com/8 https://example.com/9 https://example.com/10 https://example.com/11