Copy Vivaldi Mail settings between profiles and devices
DoctorG Ambassador
As i know Sync and export of settings is not available, backup and restore is not easy.
Any idea how i can get settings of Mail, Contacts, Feeds and Calendar on one profile to other devices and profiles?
I try to help some users (relatives, friends) and colleagues to test the Vivaldi Mail client and getting away from MS Outlook app.
@DoctorG With the exception of the contacts, I basically do it with IMAP. At least all subscribed folders are automatically included, including all mails.
You would have to copy the contacts from the config directory (/Default/contacts) and send them to the other device.
@Dancer18 And how do you get the settings (Feeds, Calendar, Contacts) and mails (IMAP, POP3) to an other PC? Add manually accounts?
That is not what we do want.
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, lately I copied a whole profile over to a clean install and all mail accounts, mails, contacts appear.
I guess you want to setup a standard profile and copy this over?
The accounts are in Preferences but other are distributed in different folders and files.
@mib3berlin said in Copy Vivaldi Mail settings between profiles and devices:
I guess you want to setup a standard profile and copy this over?
Yes, to all on Windows and Linux. That is my problem.
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
I can copy a profile from Linux to Windows, no problem.
Will test this with my working profile with mail, contacts and feeds on Linux and copy it to Windows.
Cheers, mib
mib3berlin
@DoctorG
Work fine, I cant sync so I had to add passwords for the mail accounts again.
@mib3berlin Ah, ok. I will tell that to my IT fellows.
Thanks for test.
