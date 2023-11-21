Yes I posted about it in a big rant earlier today. Vivaldi made some effort to make multiple tabs feature (and stacks) more refined and faster loading than Chrome but are both still buggy with their own sort of issues. Forking Chromium and calling the browser your own (like many others are doing) really got on my nerves. They're all Chrome. End of. Where Chrome sucks, they also inherit that and try to work around it, with hands tied regarding fundamental changes to areas where Chrome sucks. It must be painful and perilous to constantly port Google's code into Vivaldi. It begs the question whether Vivaldi developers really understand what they're merging in and the ripple effects or incompatibilities those changes can have on Vivaldi which is just a glorified skin. A web browser needs a big company backing it with developers knowing how to make a web browser, not merge changes from another and make superficial UI modifications and add their own useless plugins and other c**ppy offerings. After the litany of bugs experienced with Vivaldi for Android, I wanted a real alternative to Chrome so I've installed FireFox. That is it. Maybe Google monopolised and broke the spirit of the Internet, maybe some websites won't work as well with FireFox but I will stick to it now and only use Chrome when I have to. Vivaldi on my Windows desktop is also on its last rights as it's been a bit flaky also. Looking at the forum main page, the sort of bugs people reporting... wtf are the devs doing? shakes head Rant over.