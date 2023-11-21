Vivaldi on Android: Share to Reading List from other Apps
-
jon Vivaldi Team
The new Vivaldi 6.4 for Android version brings improvements to the browser and includes the ability to share links directly to the Vivaldi Reading List from any third-party app.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Nice!
Thank you
-
I'd say that the bookmarks icons look pixelated. Something I haven't seen before. Regression?
-
@S_Paternotte
Hi, this is an issue since Vivaldi 6.2, report VAB-7668
[Chr116] Bookmark and speed dial icons pixelated
As this is a Chromium issue we get a fix with Chromium 120.
Cheers, mib
-
- The address bar is broken. It is impossible to copy the site address.
The line is cleared.
- The page cannot be shared with another device. Nothing happens when you select a menu item.
- The address bar is broken. It is impossible to copy the site address.
-
@oberkut
Hi, you don't get a second line with Share, Copy, Edit?
-
@mib3berlin please enable "Address bar at bottom" and "Reverse search suggestions search". And check.
-
@oberkut
Get the same but above the address bar:
Do you changed the default font size in the Android setting?
There are some issues with this and/or using accessibility for downloaded apps, for example.
-
@mib3berlin, no I'm use default font size and another font settings.
-
@oberkut i'm with you. In order to copy the current url, I used to long press the url bar and - with a bit of trouble - select Copy. This appears to be no longer possible.
A better way to do this now:
- Vivaldi icon
- Share
- Select Copy
-
@oberkut
There is a report VAB-7695
Search history prevents the use of "copy address" button when address bat at bottom
But this was for 6.1, 6.2.
No idea why this is not work for you.
You can report it but it is better if other user can confirm this.
Please open a new thread about, these posts get lost in the release thread very quick.
-
Nice! But it's probably time to give some love to AdBlocker: youtube's new ads system can't be blocked and this makes watching youtube in Vivaldi pain. Yes, you can use external blocker in desktop browser, but not in mobile.
-
@mib3berlin 6.1, 6.2 working correctly for me. Weird.
I tested this on two different devices and profiles. (Android 9 and Android 13)
-
@oberkut
I fire up my Android 8.1 device with the same result.
Maybe other tester/developer can reproduce this.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Duthcorund
On my Android 9 the browser crashes whenever I tap the menu button, anyone else has a similar issue?
-
Issue VAB-8064 persists on this new latest version, which is disappointing...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90349/bug-tab-stack-bottom-bar-displaying-on-tabs-that-aren-t-even-in-a-tab-stack?page=1
-
@Duthcorund Me too, Android 10.
Open the menu button on the home page and it crashes, open the menu button on any page of the site that is already open and it works fine.
Temporary solution:
Main menu layout changed to Preset 1 or Preset 2, do not use custom layout.
-
edit menu >>> new vivaldi 6.4 crash
-
@duthcorund: that's right
-
Aaron Translator
@Duthcorund @ntlozz
Update:
It's a known issue. See this thread