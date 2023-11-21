I tried to report this bug using a bug report form, but it's not working because "Please make sure all required fields are filled in". I'm sure all required fields are filled in!

The problem: menu hotkeys stop working after opening a new window.

How to reproduce: open a Vivaldi window. Press a menu hotkey, for example Alt+F for File menu. Menu works. Open a new window. Alt-F works in this window too. Switch back to the previous window. Now Alt-F does not work, and none of the menu hotkeys work in this window.