Menu hotkeys stop working after selecting new window
I tried to report this bug using a bug report form, but it's not working because "Please make sure all required fields are filled in". I'm sure all required fields are filled in!
The problem: menu hotkeys stop working after opening a new window.
How to reproduce: open a Vivaldi window. Press a menu hotkey, for example Alt+F for File menu. Menu works. Open a new window. Alt-F works in this window too. Switch back to the previous window. Now Alt-F does not work, and none of the menu hotkeys work in this window.
Pesala Ambassador
@Avi One should report bugs on the forum first to see if anyone can reproduce them, or to see if they are known issues.
@Avi I can not reproduce this issue on 6.4.3160.44 Win 11 23H2.
To report bugs read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I just reproduced it on a virtual machine with no additional software installed, fresh installation of Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44.
I'm pressing Alt-F multiple times in the second half of the video where nothing happens.
With horizontal menu enabled, it's more visible that there is some reaction from the app on keypress, but menu won't open.
https://imgur.com/x4Dqz3P
@Avi Any external software to reconfig keyboard?
What happen on a new test profile?
Same. The videos above are from new profile too. Both fresh VM and fresh Vivaldi installation with no prior history. No extra software.
@Avi Which VM?
Hyper-V, Windows 11 22H2.
@Avi Can not check with Hyper-V.
I tested on VirtualBox and native Windows 11 23H2.
Hyper-V has nothing to do with this. I have this problem on both my regular computers, and I used Hyper-V only to reproduce it in a clean environment.
I also noticed that after the bug is triggered, you can bring up the menu with single-pressing Alt and navigate from there, but Alt+F and other main menu combinations still do not work.
I can reproduce this, testing in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.4, Win10 x64.
For completeness also tested in 6.5 Snapshot and dev. builds, the same happens.
Video: https://0x0.st/HwX_.mp4
- Open browser
- Test menu hotkeys are working
- Open new window
- Test menu hotkeys are working
- Switch back to old window, using alt+tab or taskbar
- Menu hotkeys are not working
Looks like what happens is the menus open in the background in the most recent window.
When opening more new windows the hotkeys will only work in the latest window opened.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
@Avi I can reproduce it now.
@Pathduck said in Menu hotkeys stop working after opening a new window:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
I wish I could, but see the very first message.
@Pathduck, @DoctorG, would you mind reporting this bug yourselves because I can't?
Thanks for reproducing this.
@Avi Yes, I will report it.
VB-101807 "Menu fails after switching window" - Confirmed
@Avi Thanks for finding this issue
Seems to be Windows-only.
I checked by Linux Debian 12 KDE and there all works nice.
Same issue applies to the extension hotkeys, they stop working after opening/closing a new window. Quick demo on the latest snapshot - https://streamable.com/jo46gs
Reported as VB-101848.