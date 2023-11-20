It's pretty well known that extension managers aren't working perfectly, especially the icon duplication bug.

I believe a native extension manager would be an awesome addition to the browser, as it lines up with the "power user" user base that Vivaldi has.

I'm not a developer of the browser, so I'm not sure if this is possible, but a native solution could do some stuff that extensions can't, like activate/deactivate extensions by workspace and active/deactivate extensions before a page loads but after a user selected an URL (if I'm not mistaken, after an extension manager activates after a specific page is loader, you have to reload the page for the extension to take effect)