Youtube video does not play while the "Block Trackers and Ads" is enabled.
The default "No blocking" and "Block Trackers" works fine. But if the "Block Trackers and Ads" is turned on, YouTube videos does not play.
I am on the latest version of Vivaldi, windows 10.
DapperPop5475
To my understanding, very few ad blockers are now allowed on YouTube so you're going to likely have to disable it there.
Pesala Ambassador
@zeitu Disable Ad-blocking on YouTube and create a Quick Command:
- History Back
- Delay, 100
- History Forward
Assign the Quick Command to a button or shortcut.
barbudo2005
SuperOscar Translator
Might be just a matter of time. uBlock Origin works fine in Firefox, because they have already responded to YouTube’s hostile move.
what barbudo said, there's been quite a few recent posts about this: the answer is AdNauseum.