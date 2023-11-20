I'm having problems with the reading list not syncing correctly between my Linux desktop and my Android phone. For some reason, changes on the desktop go to my phone correctly, but the reverse is not always true. One thing I'm using it for right now is to keep track of where I am in an online serial. When I was done with the phone and ready to switch back to the desktop, I added the next chapter, then afterwards removed the one that had been there before to "update" it. For some reason, the removal synced just fine, but the addition did not, resulting in there being no link in my reading list at all, despite the fact that I had specifically done the addition first to avoid this problem.

Why is the reading list sync so unreliable? I have to leave the browser open for several minutes after making changes just for anything to sync at all, but it seems even that is not a sure thing. And in this case, the sync was incomplete in the worst possible way. Between this, the translation feature being wonky, and the speed dial glitch, I'm honestly starting to think that it's time to look for another browser, especially since the reading list and sync were some of the reasons I went with Vivaldi in the first place when I dumped Chrome.