Hello everyone!

Last weekend, I did a demo of my project to my friends and faced a weird issue with Vivaldi mobile. The thing is that its behavior differs compared to the desktop version. Also, I have to admit I use chromium for dev purposes, and all is okay there. And since it's a base for all Chrome-based browsers, I thought it would be OK. But no...

So under mobile Vivaldi, I am getting the error (got details through remote debug) that is described in the following link: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/38791760/domexception-play-can-only-be-initiated-by-a-user-gesture

I can't share a link to my project, but I can provide a link to another page that demonstrates exactly the same functionality: https://simpl.info/getusermedia/sources/

So I have 2 Qs here

why behavior between mobile and desktop differ? Do mobile users need more protection?

How does it happen that any of Firefox, Safari, Chrome, and Edge do not have this security feature in the mobile version?

Any chance that engineers can take a look at this issue?

EDIT: to see the issue, you need to scroll the page a bit. There should be output from your camera