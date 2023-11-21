Behaviour of "play()" for <video> differs between desktop & mobile versions
Hello everyone!
Last weekend, I did a demo of my project to my friends and faced a weird issue with Vivaldi mobile. The thing is that its behavior differs compared to the desktop version. Also, I have to admit I use chromium for dev purposes, and all is okay there. And since it's a base for all Chrome-based browsers, I thought it would be OK. But no...
So under mobile Vivaldi, I am getting the error (got details through remote debug) that is described in the following link: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/38791760/domexception-play-can-only-be-initiated-by-a-user-gesture
I can't share a link to my project, but I can provide a link to another page that demonstrates exactly the same functionality: https://simpl.info/getusermedia/sources/
So I have 2 Qs here
- why behavior between mobile and desktop differ? Do mobile users need more protection?
- How does it happen that any of Firefox, Safari, Chrome, and Edge do not have this security feature in the mobile version?
Any chance that engineers can take a look at this issue?
EDIT: to see the issue, you need to scroll the page a bit. There should be output from your camera
mib3berlin
@ZuBB
Hi, the developer don't read the forum usually.
I test this in a clean install of Vivaldi 6.2.3110.143.
First I get the pop up ask for permission of the camera, if I confirm camera and microphone is activated.
Default is disabled ad/tracker blocker.
I don't get a pop up to change the camera to front/back.
Is this the correct behave?
hi @mib3berlin, thanks a lot for the answer.
I do get a popup about access to the camera. But nothing happens further. To see that, you need to scroll the page, and there should be an output from your camera. Desktop has it, mobile doesn't.
PS: I will add a note about the need to scroll to the start post
this is mobile
this is desktop
mib3berlin
@ZuBB
Hm, work for me:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.91 Stable