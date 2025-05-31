-
The mod will compact the header a bit, showing mail details (From/To/Label) and the warnings only on hover.
New version for Vivaldi 7.4:
/* Mail | Compact Header Mod */ .button-with-dropdown-container > button > span { font-size: small; white-space: pre-wrap; text-align: left;} .webpageview #mail_view #mail_detail .mail-detail-header { max-height: 50px; transition: max-height 3s linear !important; overflow-y: hidden; } .webpageview #mail_view #mail_detail .mail-detail-header:hover { max-height: 500px; } .MailWarningMessage.danger {height: 25px; overflow-y: hidden;} .MailWarningMessage.danger:hover {height: auto;}
7.3 and below:
The mod will also move some "problematic" warnings on bottom shrinking them a bit
.button-with-dropdown-container > button > span { font-size: small; white-space: pre-wrap; text-align: justify; } /* subject will reflow in two rows if long */ .webpageview #mail_view #mail_detail .mail-detail-header { max-height: 50px; /*show only subject*/ transition: max-height 3s linear !important; } .webpageview #mail_view #mail_detail .mail-detail-header:hover { max-height: 500px; /* expand with hover on subject */ } /* move warnings after mail body */ .mail-content-blocked {order: 1;} .MailWarningMessage.danger {order: 1; height: 25px;} /* only show first warning */ .MailWarningMessage.danger:hover {height: auto;} /* hover to show all warnings */
//edit: fixed transition as suggested and add the !important (so it will work with browser animation off too)
-
AC0xRPFS001
It looks nice but the header will collapse directly when mouseleave. I moved the transition from
#mail_detail .mail-detail-header:hoverto
#mail_detail .mail-detail-headerso the header collapse will have transition animation as well.
#mail_detail .mail-detail-header { max-height: 50px; /*show only subject*/ transition: max-height 3s linear; } #mail_detail .mail-detail-header:hover { max-height: 500px; /* expand with hover on subject */ }
-
updated for vivaldi 7.4+