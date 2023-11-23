[Mail] Compact Header
The mod will compact the header a bit, showing mail details (From/To/Label) only on subject hovering.
Will also move some "problematic" warnings on bottom shrinking them a bit
.button-with-dropdown-container > button > span { font-size: small; white-space: pre-wrap; text-align: justify; } /* subject will reflow in two rows if long */ .webpageview #mail_view #mail_detail .mail-detail-header { max-height: 50px; /*show only subject*/ transition: max-height 3s linear; } .webpageview #mail_view #mail_detail .mail-detail-header:hover { max-height: 500px; /* expand with hover on subject */ } /* move warnings after mail body */ .mail-content-blocked {order: 1;} .MailWarningMessage.danger {order: 1; height: 25px;} /* only show first warning */ .MailWarningMessage.danger:hover {height: auto;} /* hover to show all warnings */
//edit: moved the transition how suggested ^^
AC0xRPFS001
It looks nice but the header will collapse directly when mouseleave. I moved the transition from
#mail_detail .mail-detail-header:hoverto
#mail_detail .mail-detail-headerso the header collapse will have transition animation as well.
#mail_detail .mail-detail-header { max-height: 50px; /*show only subject*/ transition: max-height 3s linear; } #mail_detail .mail-detail-header:hover { max-height: 500px; /* expand with hover on subject */ }