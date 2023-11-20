Mouse gestures in app mode
mustang651
Hi. I love mouse gestures, esp the scroll ones but they don't work in the app mode, so it'd be very nice to see this feature in future versions
Pesala Ambassador
@mustang651 What is App mode?
Is this a request for Vivaldi on Android?
DoctorG Ambassador
@mustang651 Gestures are not working in webpage running as a Chromium App.
mustang651
@DoctorG Exactly, but extensions still do work
@Pesala said in Mouse gestures in app mode:
Is this a request for Vivaldi on Android?
no, for it's Windows version. For example, gestures stop working when I install YouTube as a Chromium app.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mustang651 The App window is a raw Chromium window and can not receive mouse gestures; mouse gestures do only work with a Vivaldi UI.
Can not be changed yet, a restriction when running as a app.