Emailclient
-
Hi,
When I find a link to send an email on a website it always wants to start Vivaldi Email. I want to use my email client Evolution. Where in the settings I can change the link from Vivaldi Email to Evolution?
Kind regards
Sigurd
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Sigurdf Settings → Mail → Mail Settings → Mailto Links
And check in Linux if Evolution is set as standard app for mail.
-
Thank you DoctorG. The settings in Kubuntu are different. But I found it and changed it to Evolution. Now all works fine.