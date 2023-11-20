Google will deprecate Manifest V2 extensions in Chrome by June 2024
Google has officially declared its intention to proceed with the deprecation of Manifest V2, a move that has been anticipated by the developer community for some time. To alleviate migration issues, Google has incorporated several modifications to Manifest V3, a revision that is based on developer feedback.
Starting from June 2024, with the release of Chrome 127, Google will start disabling Manifest V2 extensions in pre-stable versions of Chrome, including Dev, Canary, and Beta channels. As a result of this change, users will see Manifest V2 extensions automatically turned off in their browsers and the ability to install Manifest V2 extensions from the Chrome Web Store will also be removed.
Furthermore, Manifest V2 extensions will be stripped off their Featured badge in the Chrome Web Store in June 2024, if they currently possess one.
For enterprises that rely on the ExtensionManifestV2Availability policy to maintain the operation of Manifest V2 extensions, Google is providing an additional year, until June 2025, to transition their Manifest V2 extensions. This extended timeline is designed to provide organizations with sufficient time to make the necessary adjustments.
@Catweazle Thank you for this important contribution.
Doesn't look good for my installed extensions
$ grep "manifest_version" */*/manifest.json cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm/1.53.0_0/manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, dhdgffkkebhmkfjojejmpbldmpobfkfo/4.19.0_0/manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, fhcgjolkccmbidfldomjliifgaodjagh/3.8.2_0/manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, fihnjjcciajhdojfnbdddfaoknhalnja/3.4.9_0/manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, fngmhnnpilhplaeedifhccceomclgfbg/1.6.3_0/manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, fpnmgdkabkmnadcjpehmlllkndpkmiak/3.2_0/manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, idgpnmonknjnojddfkpgkljpfnnfcklj/5.0.8_0/manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2,
@Pathduck Which tool did you use to check this?
I would also like to test that.
@stardepp I used
grep
In Windows cmd this is the same:
> cd "%localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\extensions" > findstr /s "manifest_version" manifest.json cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm\1.53.0_0\manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, dhdgffkkebhmkfjojejmpbldmpobfkfo\4.19.0_0\manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, fhcgjolkccmbidfldomjliifgaodjagh\3.8.2_0\manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, fihnjjcciajhdojfnbdddfaoknhalnja\3.4.9_0\manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, fngmhnnpilhplaeedifhccceomclgfbg\1.6.3_0\manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, fpnmgdkabkmnadcjpehmlllkndpkmiak\3.2_0\manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2, idgpnmonknjnojddfkpgkljpfnnfcklj\5.0.8_0\manifest.json: "manifest_version": 2,
You can of course just open the
manifest.jsonin a text viewer and find the
manifest_version
@Pathduck I don't understand, how should I proceed?
@stardepp I don't know what OS you're on, but just open command prompt and type (or paste) the commands. If you're on Linux you need to figure out where your profile is located
@Pathduck You can see which operating system I use in my signature.
What am I doing wrong?
@stardepp said in Google will deprecate Manifest V2 extensions in Chrome by June 2024:
What am I doing wrong?
You're using Powershell - use CMD:
https://www.howtogeek.com/235101/10-ways-to-open-the-command-prompt-in-windows-10/
stardepp Translator
Finally but how do I know which extensions these are, are they sorted alphabetically?
I've found it:
@stardepp Yes, it's too bad the extension info page does not say what version of the manifest is used...
DoctorG Ambassador
@stardepp
grep.
barbudo2005
I recommend changing "I don't care about cookies" to the fork "I still don't care about cookies":
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/i-still-dont-care-about-c/edibdbjcniadpccecjdfdjjppcpchdlm
https://github.com/OhMyGuus/I-Still-Dont-Care-About-Cookies
"Why fork?
This extension has been acquired by Avast and I simply don't trust Avast with my data. Additionally, having it on Github allows us to improve the code and add support for websites faster."
I imagine the biggest problem when "Winter has arrived" will be uBO. Is the Vivaldi team making progress on this issue?
@barbudo2005 I am aware of the "huge controversy" - but honestly "I don't care" (I use Avast anyway...)
Looks like they actually have a v3 manifest so I might be forced to change at some point anyway.
barbudo2005
@Pathduck Said:
I am aware of the "huge controversy" - but honestly "I don't care" (I use Avast anyway...)
Good to hear it from a Moderator, especially for people who are always worried about these issues.
You can type
chrome://chrome-urlsin the address bar and click on
vivaldi://extensions-internals(for some reason typing that URL directly did not work).
Then do a Ctrl+F search for
manifest_version": 2or
manifest_version": 3. Going through the results, the name is listed after the version.
Nearly every single one of my extensions is listed as version 2.
-
@LonM Because it’s
chrome://extensions-internals, same thing as with vivaldi/chrome settings page.
Greenphlem
Can someone explain how this will impact Vivaldi? Is manifest v3 built into Chromium? Or can Vivaldi continue using v2?
