Google has officially declared its intention to proceed with the deprecation of Manifest V2, a move that has been anticipated by the developer community for some time. To alleviate migration issues, Google has incorporated several modifications to Manifest V3, a revision that is based on developer feedback.

Starting from June 2024, with the release of Chrome 127, Google will start disabling Manifest V2 extensions in pre-stable versions of Chrome, including Dev, Canary, and Beta channels. As a result of this change, users will see Manifest V2 extensions automatically turned off in their browsers and the ability to install Manifest V2 extensions from the Chrome Web Store will also be removed.

Furthermore, Manifest V2 extensions will be stripped off their Featured badge in the Chrome Web Store in June 2024, if they currently possess one.

For enterprises that rely on the ExtensionManifestV2Availability policy to maintain the operation of Manifest V2 extensions, Google is providing an additional year, until June 2025, to transition their Manifest V2 extensions. This extended timeline is designed to provide organizations with sufficient time to make the necessary adjustments.

