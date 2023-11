@Arkami English only in this subform please. Translated by Lingvanex

Good afternoon.

For some time now I have been observing the following problem on my laptop: 10-15 minutes after launch, the browser works perfectly, but then it starts to load the pages very slowly, as if I have very slow Internet. At the same time, in other browsers (Google Chrome, Yandex, Firefox) there is no such problem, they work quickly even after an hour.

In incognito mode, the problem persists.

I tried to reset all possible browser settings, connected to another Wi-Fi network and even reinstalled Windows, but the result is the same.

There is no such problem on the PC.

The problem began to appear 2-3 weeks ago, after one of the browser updates (which one I don’t remember). There were no problems at all.

Tell me what the reason might be?