Devtools remember opening position
Hello,
i have a two-monitor-setup and want to position the devtools on my second monitor. However after undocking the tools and placing them at the second monitor, the next time i open them up (via right-click-navigation), they are again in their default-state on my main-monitor.
Is there a possibility so the tools remember their last state (position, width and height) after closing?
Best regards.
Pesala Ambassador
@basenic Vote for Developer Tools Should Remember its Layout.
You may be able to work around the issue by switching your primary monitor.
@Pesala How do i vote? Select the thumbs-up?
DoctorG Ambassador
@basenic Yes, click on post #1 in thread!