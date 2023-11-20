Bug with show toggle panel
When I enable the toggle panel option and it is in a hidden state all videos in fullscreen contain a blue line.
mib3berlin
@fruity4pie
Hi, I cant reproduce the blue line on YT with panel toggle on the right or lest side.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44, Opensuse Linux.
I am not aware of it on Windows 11 but have to test it later again.
Do you have changed the default UI zoom?
I use 105%, for example.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
mib3berlin
@fruity4pie
Thanks, maybe you post in the Apple section to get more macOS tester.
I can only test Win/Lin and there the line does not appear.
Cheers, mib
OakdaleFTL
@mib3berlin As requested:
Mac OS X Catalina (10.15.7)
The "blue" line appears, although it's hard to see in the screen shots: That's the toggle for Panels, as selected in Settings. If you don't want it, unselect it.
It's not a bug when settings are applied as selected...
mib3berlin
@OakdaleFTL
Hi, the OP mention it on YT full screen.
I have the toggle enabled since old Opera days and I don't have a blue line testing Windows 11 and Linux.
Is this maybe theme dependent? I test with the default theme in a clean profile.
Cheers, mib
OakdaleFTL
@mib3berlin When a YouTube video is playing in full-screen, I see no toggle either...
If it opened - everything ok:
When it hidden - not ok: