Bug with bookmarks
When I select a bar folder from the options I'm not able to select "Bookmarks" after that.
Could you fix the bug? The workaround right now is:
- Delete all bookmarks;
- Import bookmarks again.
Not very convenient. Thanks in advance
@fruity4pie An easier workaround is to create a new folder, set it as the bookmark bar folder, and then delete it. The setting will then default back to the root Bookmarks folder.
@nomadic thanks for reply, but I don’t want to delete any of the folders, I just want to have default layer in the option settings
@fruity4pie You wouldn't be deleting any of your current bookmark folders. You would create a new blank folder that you could safely delete without altering any of your bookmarks. The act of deleting the folder that is set as the bookmark bar is what resets the setting to its default value.
This has been a limitation for awhile, so it is unlikely to change soon, but the workaround is an easy fix for now.
Thanks, hope it will be fixed and I will be able to deal with default panel from the Bookmark Bar Folder menu