Abstürze Snapshot 6.4.3160.38
Ich habe Probleme mit dem Snapshot 6.4.3160.38 unter Arch Linux.
Der Snapshot startet zwar, allerdings stürzt er immer wieder mal ab.
Wenn ich den Snapshot im Terminal starte, erhalte ich folgende Ausgabe:
vivaldi-snapshot [4710:4738:1120/070032.547830:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(577)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.InvalidArgs: Keine derartige Schnittstelle »org.freedesktop.portal.FileChooser« [4710:4738:1120/070032.547909:ERROR:select_file_dialog_linux_portal.cc(280)] Failed to read portal version property [4710:4710:1120/070032.571488:ERROR:policy_logger.cc(154)] :components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [4757:4761:1120/070058.959697:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(975)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -200 [4754:4754:1120/070104.299494:ERROR:gl_utils.cc(402)] [.WebGL-0x374400364600]GL Driver Message (OpenGL, Performance, GL_CLOSE_PATH_NV, High): GPU stall due to ReadPixels [4710:4710:1120/070207.155333:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - imap]%c font-weight:bold font-weight:normal Error: Konto ist offline", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) [4710:4710:1120/070207.155442:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - imap]%c font-weight:bold font-weight:normal Error: Konto ist offline", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) Warning: vkCreateInstance: Found no drivers! Warning: vkCreateInstance failed with VK_ERROR_INCOMPATIBLE_DRIVER at CheckVkSuccessImpl (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/VulkanError.cpp:88) at CreateVkInstance (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/BackendVk.cpp:458) at Initialize (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/BackendVk.cpp:344) at Create (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/BackendVk.cpp:266) at operator() (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/BackendVk.cpp:521) [4710:4710:1120/070307.172850:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - imap]%c font-weight:bold font-weight:normal Error: Konto ist offline", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) [4710:4710:1120/070307.172977:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - imap]%c font-weight:bold font-weight:normal Error: Konto ist offline", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) [4710:4710:1120/070357.743808:ERROR:typed_url_sync_bridge.cc(128)] Typed URLs datatype error was encountered: Could not get the typed_url entries from HistoryBackend. [1120/070359.981137:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1120/070359.986702:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1] 4710 trace trap (core dumped) vivaldi-snapshot vivaldi-snapshot 53,58s user 37,24s system 39% cpu 3:47,73 total
Mein System ist auf dem letzten Stand, bis auf das Update zum Snapshot 6.5.3189.3. Den hatte ich zwar installiert, jedoch stürzt dieser auch ab.
Linu74