I end up working on lots of different computers so I have some scripts to quickly set up a new computer. One of the things I'd like that script to do is install Vivaldi. But, as far as I can tell, there isn't a stable URL for the latest stable. For example, currently I'm using https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.44-1_amd64.deb but that includes the version in the URL. When I go to run this script again in a month that will no longer be the latest stable version.

Would it possible to add a stable URL that always points to the latest stable release (e.g. https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-latest.deb) for this kind of thing?