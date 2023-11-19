Stable URL for latest stable
oliverdain
I end up working on lots of different computers so I have some scripts to quickly set up a new computer. One of the things I'd like that script to do is install Vivaldi. But, as far as I can tell, there isn't a stable URL for the latest stable. For example, currently I'm using https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.44-1_amd64.deb but that includes the version in the URL. When I go to run this script again in a month that will no longer be the latest stable version.
Would it possible to add a stable URL that always points to the latest stable release (e.g. https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-latest.deb) for this kind of thing?
Not at all required if you are scripting, then it is pretty trivial to do this. I can think off at least 5 different ways to work out the current version number off the top of my head. You might think this is my familiarity with Vivaldi but I do this on a whole bunch of sites for other software.
That said, what you ask for has existed for years
Here is a larger set
https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.x86.exe
https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.x64.exe
https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.dmg
https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_armhf.deb
https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_arm64.deb
https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable.x86_64.rpm
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
P.S. One of those 5 ways is linked (albeit not obviously) off every single snapshot for years now.
Let's clean that up and try it
$ curl -s https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb/dists/stable/main/binary-amd64/Packages.gz | gzip -d | grep -A6 -x "Package: vivaldi-stable" | sed -n 's/^Version: \(\([0-9]\+\.\)\{3\}[0-9]\+-[0-9]\+\)/\1/p' | sort -t. -k 1,1n -k 2,2n -k 3,3n -k 4,4n | tail -n 1 6.4.3160.44-1
[I shall leave the other possible ways… and there are probably more than 5 as an exercise for the reader.]
Very, very thanks! @Ruarí
You are welcome. Also sorry to oliverdain or anyone else who reads this and thinks my replies are a bit harsh in tone. Sorry about that, just a bit tired. Of course it is trivial if you know how already or do this often but that does not mean it is obvious to everyone. I see that… anyway the URLs should provide what you need.
It doesn't matter at all. Content is more valuable.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Please test them at this time, not all of them work, some show a 404 Error.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@DoctorG Let me throw that back at you. Which one(s) fail?
Every single one I listed above correctly redirects when checking from my work and home machines
@DoctorG Here is a second test, using wget to follow every link and check those in turn. Still not a single 404.
DoctorG Ambassador
OMG! The Webmasters Hell of HTTP content-negotiation hits your download servers!
Example: https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.x64.exe in address field redirects to https://vivaldi.com/de/download/Vivaldi.x64.exe
Now it is https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.x86.exe
//edit: will be fixed by Vivaldi server admin
@DoctorG Yes, I discovered during testing yesterday that if you copy a link and paste it into the address bar, it will automatically redirect to a link that is consistent with the browser's current language setting, that is, a directory representing the language name will be inserted.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Aaron Default download links are fixed now.