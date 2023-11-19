periodical flickering of the browser
Since the update to 6.4 I experience that the browser flickers from time to time. To describe it more precisely: Vivaldi behaves as if it is doing a quick restart every few minutes. Is this known? Is it a bug?
Anybody has an idea about the flickering?
@Dancer18 Same thing here on Win11
@Dancer18 @on1dnf
Hi, do you use any chrome://flags ?
You can try vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
Some user have to enable it some disable.
Disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages > Restart Vivaldi
For a test if the GPU/driver is a problem.
Which GPU do you use, my specs are in my signature.
No flicker on my Windows 11 systems.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib3berlin Yes, the flag #enable-gpu-rasterization was as solution in the past, as i remember i used it sometimes on Linux.
On my 6.5.3199.18 i do not see such flicker anymore with pages and videos, nor on Windows 11, neither on Debian 12. With 6.5.3189.3 can not test as my driver for NVidia fails to enable HWA on Linux.
I have this flickering with grouped tabs thumbnails/preview, after 1-2 seconds everything is fine
no flags active, Win10 22H2
DoctorG Ambassador
@derDay grouped tabs display as accordeon or 2-rows? Asking just for a test in my case.
@mib3berlin Thank you! I have to admit: I don't know where to get the info for GPU....
I enabled gpu-rasterization and check if it solves it.
@DoctorG In my case grouped tabs aren't involved because I seldom use them.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 said in periodical flickering of the browser:
I don't know where to get the info for GPU....
If you have installed, use:
inxi -G
Read https://www.tecmint.com/inxi-command-to-find-linux-system-information/
@Dancer18
Search for "info" in the Windows search, open Information Center, in Components > Display you should find it.
Cheers, mib
With
inxi -GI get
inxi -G Graphics: Device-1: Intel UHD Graphics 630 driver: i915 v: kernel Display: x11 server: X.Org 1.20.13 driver: modesetting unloaded: fbdev,vesa resolution: 1920x1080~60Hz OpenGL: renderer: Mesa Intel UHD Graphics 630 (CFL GT2) v: 4.6 Mesa 21.2.6
@mib3berlin On Linux it is similar to type
infoand get to system information. However, there is no GPU to be found...
What does it mean in this case?
@Dancer18
Intel UHD Graphics 630 is your GPU, I have Intel UHD 620 in my laptop.
I was not aware you are on Linux, much easier to get hardware information.
Did you check to disable HW acceleration?
@mib3berlin said in periodical flickering of the browser:
Did you check to disable HW acceleration?
I wait until next flickering before that.
@DoctorG
2-rows