site specific grouping, here bandcamp
-
Is there a setting / extension allowing to specify the grouping behaviour depending on the website?
For example, I am currently having some 15 tabs open which all point towards bandcamp, like: (https://[artist].bandcamp.com/[album (for some)]/
Now it is that some tabs are grouped, but not all.
I'd like to have the entire structure of %.bandcamp.com/% in one group.
Did I miss something or is such not possible, currently? I understand (being SQL dev) that grouping can be quite a pain and main settings likely won't be able to cover certain specifics - so would maybe a specific plugin work?
-
@Valdorian Tab groups (stacks in vivaldi) are divergent from vanilla chromium.
Probably you can do it with otto tabs which was born around vivaldi and should stack same domain tabs.
-
barbudo2005