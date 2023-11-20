Vivaldi Mobile 6.4 RC 3 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3171.92
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot is the third release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 6.4 release on Android.
First! @Maria when iOS build? :-p
mariap Vivaldi Team
@olli: Soon
@mariap: Btwn no Sopranos update with this fix? I get this crash in latest
Aaron Translator
@mariap: Мария, здравствуйте, можно ли, обращаясь к Вам в этой теме, писать сообщения на русском?
When using the "reverse search suggestion order" option on Android, the main suggestions do not appear.
Both this and the "release" version 6.4.3171.91 do not work for me
They end up drawing a white screen for the web page view; settings works, but web content is rendered as just white
Last working version was Vivaldi.6.2.3110.143_armeabi-v7a.apk
This is on an older touchpad running Android 9
@temkem said in Input field crash fix – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3167.7:
While on a website, if you click on the address bar, it looks empty and you can’t see what kind of address is written there. And if the address bar is located at the bottom and Reverse search suggestion order is enabled, then there are no icons: share, copy address and edit address.
Still happens
@Zalex108 (VAB-8249) The panel is not displayed: share, copy, edit
Thx
@temkem said in Vivaldi Mobile 6.4 RC 3 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3171.92:
@Zalex108 (VAB-8249) The panel is not displayed: share, copy, edit
More info here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92682/unable-to-edit-url-in-vivlai-6-4-android/