Cannot add first email account
-
I created a Vivaldi account 11 days ago. I chose Vivaldi.net for a new email account to use in Vivaldi Mail, but when I try to add it as the first account, I get authentication errors, whether using OAuth or the password I defined. I've not found anything in the FAQs to address this issue (though I might have missed it).
In the immortal words of the late Professor Backwards, "Pleh! Pleh!"
With thanks in advance,
John
aka jbh1957
aka [email protected] [inaccessible]
aka [email protected] [accessible]
-
mib3berlin
@jbh1957
Hi, I guess you need more reputation to get the mail account working.
They change to a new system some time ago, many user don't want/cant give a mobile number to verify the account.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you, mib. I noticed mention of the change from mobile phone to reputation verification, but had assumed if that was indeed the issue, the authentication error message might have indicated as much. But ... maybe not In any case, thank you for your helpful reply. I will endeavor to patiently build my user reputation and hope for the best. Cheers! jbh
-
mib3berlin
@jbh1957
You are welcome.
Test this with the web client at mail.vivaldi.net, if you can login there the mail client should work then, too.
Cheers, mib