Start with last session is not working
-
Hello, it's been a few days since I started using Vivaldi.
I use two monitors to open an Internet window and also use the Workspace function. However, intermittently, the last session may not be restored. Whenever this happens, I have to restore all tabs on the left and right monitors and the tabs in the workspace. Could this be a bug?
The way I quit Vivaldi is by pressing the Windows shutdown button.
-
@justin4758 Already these settings? Settings Tabs → Workspaces → [×] "Enable Workspaces and [×] "Show Workspaces in Tabbar"
Workspaces los cann happen after a Vivaldi crash.
Had you already activated the Session Panel?
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/681564
-
@justin4758 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
mib3berlin
@justin4758
Hi, if you use two Vivaldi windows it depends on which window you close first.
If you shut down Windows you cant control this.
-
@mib3berlin I know that too. I power off my computer without closing the Vivaldi browser. When I do this, other browsers restore the last session, but Vivaldi does not.
-
@justin4758 said in Start with last session is not working:
I power off my computer without closing the Vivaldi browser. When I do this, other browsers restore the last session, but Vivaldi does not.
Hmm, 6.4.3160.44 does for me restore both Vivaldi windows on Windows 11 23H2.
Do you have a Registry setting or external program to force faster shutdown?
-
@DoctorG nope. I just press the default Windows shutdown button. Sometimes the last session is restored, but the problem is that it is not restored intermittently, and this is quite inconvenient for me.
-
@justin4758 said in Start with last session is not working:
I just press the default Windows shutdown button
Same for me. And i get always a session saved.
And what happens if you end Vivaldi with Menu → Exit instead of shutdown button?
-
@DoctorG That way works fine for me.
-
@justin4758 Then your Windows closes too fast und that sometimes breaks the session.
Can you check Vivaldi address field
chrome://settings/systemand switch off "Running Apps in Background"
If that does not help, change Registry.
️Not for unexperienced users, see ⇒ https://www.howtogeek.com/282062/control-how-long-windows-waits-before-killing-apps-at-shutdown/
-
@DoctorG I unchecked that option. If this problem occurs again in the future, I will leave a reply.
-
@justin4758 I hope this will solve your issue now and in future.