about:blank in search box. Why?
Im running 6.4.3160.44 on a Mac and I have about:blank in the search box. Very irritating as most of the times when copying and pasting links I have to manually by hand delete about:blank after pasted link.
Why is there text in the search row? It should be empty by default!
@Metamatic You have “about:blank” in your address field, because you are most likely like setting the New Tab Page to a blank page. Here a few easy fixes:
- Set New Tab Page to Startpage instead to get an empty address field
- When copying a link to clipboard, press Cmd-L to focus the address field (highlights contents), then Cmd-V to paste and Enter to execute
- Open Quick Commands and paste the link there
- Create a command chain to open the clipboard contents in a new tab
I could list a few more ideas, point is nothing needs to be done, all the tools to make this simpler and more straightforward are already available.
Thanks luetage. Set it to new tab page to start page made it the way I want it.
//Lars