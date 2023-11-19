Better Autosave sessions
- Add the ability to auto-save sessions from private windows
- Add in the options the ability to set the auto-save sessions saving frequency (in minutes)
- Add in the options the ability to set the number of auto-save sessions
- Change the session double click behavior to edit instead of open
These and other functions were in the Autosave Sessions mod, but no longer work:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/61132/autosave-sessions-and-sessions-panel-mods
- would be an awkard design choice (private window is not supposed to store data)
- risky... there will be an huge amount of stored sessions, even with 1/3days settings.
Also, they don't use a delta mechanism).
- already there. Even if not freely customizable (1/3/5/30 days).
you should probably split the requests
- Autosave Sessions mod worked on private windows, so why can't the browser itself? There is ready code that can be used. Vivaldi could give us the option to enable or disable this function and disable it by default. The problem is that it was most often in private mode that my Vivaldi crashed, which caused me to lose many tabs few times. And unfortunately, less often, but it still happens today.
- There will not be a huge amount of stored sessions, on the contrary, it may be less than it is now. Depending on the setting of the number of auto sessions, there will be so many session files and everyone will be able to set as many as they want. For example, one last session saved every minute was enough for me. If there was also an open private window, a second one was created. That's it, simple and effective. I don't understand why one session from the last 3 days is now saved by default, and why at the end of the day? For me, the last session from the last minute is enough to be protected in the event of a browser crash.
Regarding disk usage - saving a small file even every minute on a modern SSD is not a problem. And even if it was for someone, they can change this setting and the default one can be, for example, 5 minutes. In my case, one web page in the session file weighs about several dozen KB. I don't know if you know, but Vivaldi almost constantly creates much larger files in the profile directory during normal use or even non-use. For example, in the last half hour it has created several hundred files which is over 500MB. The session file is a piece of cake. Again, I set the saving for 1min. in the mod without any problem.
Also, I don't know what any delta mechanism has to do with it. The mod worked very simply just by overwriting one little file with the current data, that's it. You could even not overwrite the file at all if nothing has changed.
- Where? It's not in the settings.
@Gregor
1.. thinking better... extensions already can be exposed to private windows so sessions might too.
3.. right click on autosaved sessions > autosave history size (the popup says sessions are saved every hour).
Honestly, I've never used session mod. But I'm also thinking on extreme setups with 100+ tabs on each window.
@Hadden89 said in Better Autosave sessions:
3.. right click on autosaved sessions > autosave history size (the popup says sessions are saved every hour).
Thanks, that was quite hidden. That's another reason to add session options to the browser settings.
@Hadden89 said in Better Autosave sessions:
Honestly, I've never used session mod. But I'm also thinking on extreme setups with 100+ tabs on each window.
Still, this would be max few MB file. Not a problem.