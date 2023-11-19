Typing r in adress bar causes an error, image shoen
I get this
https://imgur.com/a/K2dsjZ1
Trying to search words that start with r.
However all other kinds of searches can be done but I have not gone through all letters. I don't have any search engines with r.
Doesn't happen in private window.
Pesala Ambassador
@nalu Tip: you can upload images to the forum and place them inline using the last image on the message toolbar.
Disable all your extensions, then re-enable them one by one until the problem recurs.
I tried disabling extensions one by one and restarting vivaldi and I still does it. Then I disabled all extensions and I still get it.
This started to occur couple of patches ago.
Pesala Ambassador
@nalu If it doesn't happen in a Private Window, that points to an extension being the problem. The error message also lists extensions issues.
@Pesala I agree100%. But I did turn off all extensions and it still happened after restarting vivaldi.
Is there any way to figure out where (in which extension) those text strings in that error message point to?
I think my next step is to reinstall those extensions one by one.
Just as a test I enabled all extensions in incognito mode which I think means they are all now "on" in private window. I don't get the error in private window but in normal window I do.
DoctorG Ambassador
@nalu That is a bug already reported in bug tracker for 6.4.3160.44.
Related to bug VB-101149 "Minified React error #185 Crash if "autocomplete best result" is turned on"
@Pesala
chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/ is Vivaldi
I'll guess I then just wait for a patch
DoctorG Ambassador
@nalu I do not know if this helps: Settings → Address Bar → Dropdown Menu → "Autocomplete Best Result" off