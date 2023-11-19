On version 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (arm64) with a M1 Macbook Pro. The tools in the sidebar created by Vivaldi such as Mail, Translate, and Notes don't interact properly with my mouse when opened. Almost every single time, my first click on them does not register and will instead click whatever is on the page behind it first. Here's an example:



It's a bit hard to show through one screenshot, but the "Desktop" link hidden behind the "sent" tab is glowing blue when I mouse over the part of the link hidden behind the mail sidebar. This is reproducible with all other pop-outs like history, bookmarks, reading list, and others. However, it doesn't seem to affect web panels that I add myself, which all work perfectly fine. The most annoying thing is that clicking on an area of the pop-out with a link on the webpage behind it will redirect the webpage to whatever link was clicked while not opening the mailbox tab. This makes the built-in features in the sidebar almost unusable. This issue also did not exist last month, but I can't pinpoint exactly when it started or what caused it to start.

Does anyone have an idea of what it's caused by?