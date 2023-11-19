@CalebM Said:

Those directions are not particularly clear to me.

If you open links in the same tab, the button "Go to previous page" returns you to the previous page (Main).

But suppose you are on a newspaper page (Main) and you open a link to read the news (in the same tab), but a link to a related news appears and you also open it, and repeat the same thing 2 more times; then to go back to the Main page, you must click "Rewind" to go back to the initial page in one go.

Now if you open links in New Tabs as I do instead of staying always on the same tab, you opened 4 additional tabs, so the "Rewind" button does nothing.