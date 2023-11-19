What are the double arrows?
I don't mean to ask an obvious question, but what do the double arrows in the navigation bar do? The ones that look like this:
<< and >>
and which say "Rewind by visited domain" and "Fast Forward" when I hover my mouse over them?
Thanks.
Thanks, Nomadic. And thank you for telling me how to do the chain commands in the other thread.
Those directions are not particularly clear to me. I just tried those buttons on a variety of pages and they don't seem to work the way they're supposed to. I think I'll just remove them to make space on the navigation bar.
barbudo2005
@CalebM Said:
Those directions are not particularly clear to me.
If you open links in the same tab, the button "Go to previous page" returns you to the previous page (Main).
But suppose you are on a newspaper page (Main) and you open a link to read the news (in the same tab), but a link to a related news appears and you also open it, and repeat the same thing 2 more times; then to go back to the Main page, you must click "Rewind" to go back to the initial page in one go.
Now if you open links in New Tabs as I do instead of staying always on the same tab, you opened 4 additional tabs, so the "Rewind" button does nothing.
Thanks, that helps to clarify it. I always open links in new tabs. I've removed those navigation arrows in order to make room for other things on the navigation bar.
barbudo2005
@CalebM Said:
I always open links in new tabs.
For that look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91408/links-not-opening-in-new-tab/15