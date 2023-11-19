Left/Right Tab Navigation
-
The left and right arrows on the navigation bar take me to pages that were recently opened. In addition to those arrows, I want to add left and arrows that will take me to the tab on the left or the tab on the right of the currently open tab. I already have keystrokes that do that, but I want to be able to do that with the mouse. Is there a way? Thank you.
-
barbudo2005
@CalebM Said:
Is there a way?
Yes, with mouse gestures:
Settings, Mouse, + button, choose from the list:
Better than arrows in the bar because you can do it on the spot, without having to scroll the mouse to the bar.
-
Thank you for responding.
I've never used mouse gestures. I'm concerned that random movements of the mouse might be interpreted as a gesture.
So there's no way to do this with buttons? Can I put my own buttons on the navigation bar and associate a function with them?
-
@CalebM Said:
I'm concerned that random movements of the mouse might be interpreted as a gesture.
You have to do the movement with the right button down, so no problem at all.
And you have this setting:
-
Look where my cursor is in the image and the path I should take to get to the bar to click in the arrow.
Compared to doing the mouse gesture at the same place where the cursor is located.
-
@CalebM said in Left/Right Tab Navigation:
So there's no way to do this with buttons? Can I put my own buttons on the navigation bar and associate a function with them?
You can do that with command chain buttons.
Go to the
Quick Commandsection of settings (
vivaldi://settings/qc/) and create 2 separate commands chains. In one, set the command to
Next Tab (by Order)and the other separate chain to
Previous Tab (by Order).
You can then use the toolbar editor to add each command chain as a button. And in the
Iconssection of the theme editor, you can set custom icons for the new buttons.
-
Thanks guys. I didn't respond for a while because I was fooling around with mouse gestures, except that I was trying to set up rocker gestures, but they didn't work.
In the list of mouse gesture commands, I don't see these:
Previous Tab (by order)
Next Tab (by order)
Also, what does "by order" mean?
-
Nomadic, I think I am going to follow your suggestion, as I went through that process before.
==========
Well, I did it. I put two buttons on my navigation bar which take me to the tab before or the tab after. In the process, I learned why they call these "chain" commands because I accidentally did one wrong. But now I have it working.
It seems, though, that in order to get the right characters for the buttons, I have to add a theme to Vivaldi, but won't that change the entire look of the program?
-
@CalebM Said:
In the list of mouse gesture commands, I don't see these:
Previous Tab (by order)
Next Tab (by order)
To find them click the + button:
Where it says Filter commands... type previous:
Said:
Also, what does "by order" mean?
"By order" follows the physical position of the tab in comparison with "Recent" which means the tab you visited before (History).
Look this image:
The "distance" to access the button on the bar for Previous tab is greater than the distance to click in the previous tab.
Have the 2 options available (Button and Mouse gesture) and evaluate them for a week and decide which of the two is more efficient in kilometers traveled.
-
The same applies if you are used to opening links in the same tab.
In that case you can use a mouse gesture to do the same without scrolling kilometers.
In the settings "Go to previous page" is named "History Back":
You can use this gesture:
Look the video: