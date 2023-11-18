How can i get cursor active in address bar when i start vivaldi with speed page
doctorstuff
I have the latest desktop Vivaldi (6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)( and love it. However, it would be nice, like other browsers, if the blinking active cursor would be in the address or search bar upon opening Vivaldi. I use the speed dial page as my opening page. Thanks
mib3berlin
@doctorstuff
Hi, this is the default if you open with the speed dial page.
Maybe an extension steel the focus?
Please test this in a private window, this except extensions and use the default settings.
Cheers, mib
doctorstuff
Hi,
Thanks so much for responding. I will try your suggestion.