Look Up option in Selection Menu Content
-
When should the "Look Up" option appear in the selection menu?
As you can see in the attached screenshot, this option is not visible when plain text is selected. I recreated this case in a "clean" latest snapshot and this option is also missing
@ourostra I think it does the same as "Search for..."
If I add it my menu I get a duplicate "Search for <text>"
No idea why the extra option is there in the menu by default. Might be a mistake or something I don't quite understand the use for.
The default option if you reset the selection menu is
Look Up ""without the
$1. I suggest just removing it if you don't know what it does anyway.