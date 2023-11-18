Speed dial thumbnail
DamienLeboutte
Hi,
When I add a new bookmark, I have most of the time a nice thumbnail. But sometimes the thumbnail is refreshed while I didn't want, and I have a screenshot of the page. I know I can hide the refresh the reload button but sometimes, I want to use it and sometimes the thumbnail is refreshed without clicking on this reload button.
So my question is : how can I restore this thumbnail without removing and re-add the bookmark?
Or, how I can change the reload button logic to generate the default thumbnail in place of the screenshot of the page?
Welcome to the forum!
You found Bug VB-79298 "Logo thumbnails for speeddials can only be set by removing and readding the SD" which I reported in May 2021.