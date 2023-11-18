For me, one of the things that sets Vivaldi apart from any other browser is its wealth of options for customizing the UI (sometimes bewilderingly so )... Lately I've been trying out with tabs on the left and both navigation and status bar on the bottom (obviously, this is on a machine with a ultra-wide monitor where that makes more sense)...

I really like tabs on the left, panel on the right, navigation and status bar on the bottom and bookmarks bar on top. I find that, in most cases, address bar is closer to my mouse pointer (and "eye focus") when it is on the bottom. The main issue is that I just switched to this layout so I still tend to automatically go "up" for navigation but... Early days - I think that, if I stick it out, this will prove to be way more efficient and convenient...

My only other issue is that I would like the Tab Bar (i.e. left) to "take precedence" (in terms of docking) over Bookmarks Bar (up) and Navigation + Status Bar (bottom) - so that those horizontal bars (Bookmarks, Navigation, Status) are the actual width of the web page rendering area (rather than continuing on to the left to the edge of the Vivaldi window)...

Is there any way to achieve this (i.e. set which panel sets its extensible dimension first)?

On the very top is the menu bar - and I'd like to have menu bar (top) and status bar take up their areas first (from the very left to the very right)... But then (it would be nice if) the vertical bars (tabs on the left and panel on the right) kicked in second - leaving the bookmarks bar (top) and navigation bar to go last - so that they end up the exact width of the web page rendering area (and, like the rendering area) are automatically resized if tab bar is resized or panel is expanded/contracted.

If this is already possible - any hints on how to configure it would be greatly appreciated! If not... Perhaps a feature request?

Thanks,

Marko