External Password manager does not work in latest Android Snapshot
I'm using version Snapshot 6.5.3189.3 and this feature stopped working after version 5.8.2966.4.
This feature works in the Android Stable 5.7.2932.63 but I'm afraid to upgrade because I want to keep this feature.
For the Snapshot version the password manager only works on google.com but no other websites.
Can I get an update on when this will be fixed please.
Thank you
Bonsoir, j'ai aussi ce problème depuis plusieurs versions avec le gestionnaire de mots passe, ça ne fonctionne pas sur certains sites...
Allez vous vous pencher sur ce problème ou faut il changer de navigateur...!?
@troypulk
Hi, please add which password manager does not work.
@DanieLand
Hi, please only English in the international forum.
Good evening, I also have this problem for several versions with the password manager, it does not work on certain sites...
Go and look at this problem or you have to change the browser...!?
The internal password manager work on all pages for me.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.2.3110.143 Stable
I'm talking about Vivaldi's internal manager, on many sites, even on Google. I uninstalled, reinstalled, tried snapshots, nothing... and the problem has been there for a while. PS: sorry, I used a translator to answer, my English is very bad. Have a good evening
@DanieLand
This thread is about external password manager.
I know some user report issues with the internal password manager but I could never reproduce this.
Please open a new thread about your issue, may we can tackle it down.
There is a french forum section if this is easier for you.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin thank you
@mib3berlin
Sorry, Enpass Pro 6.9.3.892
mib3berlin
@troypulk
Hi, please report the issue to the Enpass developer.
Sometimes extension and or third party developer work together with the Vivaldi developer, often they ignore Vivaldi.
I could not find a report about Enpass on Android.
If you get any response/information from the Enpass team, report this as bug to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
Okay, thanks.
(VAB-7411) Enpass Password Manager popup stopped working
In Snapshot Version 5.8.2978.4 the autofill popup stopped working and continues to Android Snapshot 6.4.3171.92, I've checked and tested all of them.
The external password manager autofill popup works in Snapshot version 5.8.2966.4 and below.
All the Enpass versions have upgraded and no matter what Enpass version I use in the Snapshot version 5.8.2966.4 they all work. But as soon as I install a newer version than 5.8.2966.4 the autofill popup stops working.
That's how I know it's Vivaldi and not Enpass.
Aaron Translator
@troypulk said in External Password manager does not work in latest Android Snapshot:
That's how I know it's Vivaldi and not Enpass.
The compatibility between software requires both parties to cooperate.
Browser crashes when pressing "V"
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.91
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
@temkem
Hi, remove Desktop Site out of the custom menu or use Preset menus.
This is reported to the bug tracker but one user find the reason yesterday.
I could never reproduce it.
Aaron Translator
@mib3berlin said in External Password manager does not work in latest Android Snapshot:
one user find the reason yesterday
@mib3berlin said in External Password manager does not work in latest Android Snapshot:
@temkem
Thank you
-
@DanieLand me too!
@DanieLand said in External Password manager does not work in latest Android Snapshot:
I'm talking about Vivaldi's internal manager, on many sites, even on Google. I uninstalled, reinstalled, tried snapshots, nothing... and the problem has been there for a while. PS: sorry, I used a translator to answer, my English is very bad. Have a good evening
I have the same problem on Android - Vivaldi won't save passwords for some sites. But it does on desktop.
Do i have to take my desktop with me when travelling?!?
-
@Jamesos
Hi, maybe I never get this problem because I sync all my devices.
So I can use all my passwords everywhere.
Cheers, mib