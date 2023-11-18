I'm using version Snapshot 6.5.3189.3 and this feature stopped working after version 5.8.2966.4.

This feature works in the Android Stable 5.7.2932.63 but I'm afraid to upgrade because I want to keep this feature.

For the Snapshot version the password manager only works on google.com but no other websites.

Can I get an update on when this will be fixed please.

Thank you