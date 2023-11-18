Hi everyone,

I encountered an unexpected problem.

I regularly closed the Vivaldi browser, and when I opened it again, none of the tabs I had previously opened were waiting for me.

There were not two open Vivaldi windows when the program was shut down. Even if another Vivaldi program is open, why would it delete my workspace tabs?

It's like my whole browser restarted because I didn't have the shortcuts on the left side that I have in the top header next to the status bar where the site link, plugins, reading list... Bookmarks and plugins were saved.

I tried to sync the data but nothing happened.

How is it possible to delete all tabs from all workspaces just like that? I would understand if the tabs were deleted in one workspace but in all...

I had about 50 pages in those workspaces and now I'm in big trouble. Please Help