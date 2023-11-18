Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,
I compose an email, but cannot find "send", "attach" etc. buttons anywhere.
I'm using a Mac.
Thanks,
Tim
Welcome (back?) to the forum!
Usually on Win11 running Vivaldi Snapshot builds. Opinionated about working efficiently with email. Folders are evil | Mail workflow: receive, read, reply, mark as read, done.
of course you can set the toolbar to default, then the buttons should reappear
That's it. Reset to default revealed it.
Thank you!
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.