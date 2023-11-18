Hello,

I entered a bug report on this back in September (VB-100338 for those with access), but same issue on a new site, and I couldn't find a topic that matched.

Until a couple months ago, this site loaded fine: https://www.leboncoin.fr/ but now it loads and does not finish, because for whatever reason vivaldi cannot pop-over the javascript "window" to access for cookie acceptance. (This is confirmed by loading the same site in edge or opera.)

Now, today, another one bites the dust: https://bibliotheques.paris.fr (and this one is easier to see, as it stays grayed out, while the other just can't log in).

Hoping not only for an eventual solution, but also if anyone has a good workaround for this.

Key details:

Windows (happens in 10 and 11) up to date

Vivaldi up to date (6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit))

NOT using the auto-disable of cookies or any plugins

In general I block trackers not ads, but removing all blocking on these sites has no effect on the behavior

Thanks for any pro tips you might offer. Big fan of this browser and hate having to go outside of it.