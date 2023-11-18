Sites hanging on js popup for cookie acceptance
Hello,
I entered a bug report on this back in September (VB-100338 for those with access), but same issue on a new site, and I couldn't find a topic that matched.
Until a couple months ago, this site loaded fine: https://www.leboncoin.fr/ but now it loads and does not finish, because for whatever reason vivaldi cannot pop-over the javascript "window" to access for cookie acceptance. (This is confirmed by loading the same site in edge or opera.)
Now, today, another one bites the dust: https://bibliotheques.paris.fr (and this one is easier to see, as it stays grayed out, while the other just can't log in).
Hoping not only for an eventual solution, but also if anyone has a good workaround for this.
Key details:
- Windows (happens in 10 and 11) up to date
- Vivaldi up to date (6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit))
- NOT using the auto-disable of cookies or any plugins
- In general I block trackers not ads, but removing all blocking on these sites has no effect on the behavior
Thanks for any pro tips you might offer. Big fan of this browser and hate having to go outside of it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@pokepoke I guess you use Vivaldi Blocker with Cookie Warnings block list.
Disable Blocker on the page where it fails.
Thanks for the reply, but no, as I said in the last point of "key details" above, "removing all blocking on these sites has no effect on the behavior."
mib3berlin
Hi, your report was closed as Invalid.
I am on Linux at moment but both pages show the cookie popup and work fine on Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44.
I can test later on Windows 11, should not make any difference.
Cheers, mib
mib3berlin
@pokepoke
Same on Windows 11.
This is shown with Vivaldi ad blocker:
This without:
The page set 30+ cookies, try to delete them.
This worked for lbc, but NOT for the second example (which is not in the ticket mentioned above, only in this thread). Not sure why neither blocking nor cookies have an effect, or what the root cause might be.
For the solved site and for future users similarly stuck in other cases, the steps would be then
- Make sure site-level tracker/ad blocking is set to "no blocking"
- Under privacy and security settings, use the filter to remove all cookies related to the domain
- Reload the page in question.
In my case, www.leboncoin.fr immediately hangs if you turn on tracker blocking (so I don't think it's the cookies). They must have changed their flow at some point during the year, because that was definitely not the case earlier this year. Will complain to them (vive le DPGR).
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pokepoke I can not reproduce it with Vivaldi 6.4, having standard profile settings after Welcome page.
-
To be clear, you're saying that when you load https://bibliotheques.paris.fr/ you get the correct cookie warning/choice pop-up?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pokepoke I get a modal with "Contrôlez l'utilisation de vos données personnelles".
Ah, now i see, click on "Tout refuser" does not continue.
-
Works fine here, Vivaldi 6.4 Stable, Win10 x64.
Does this video help explain how this works?
https://0x0.st/Hv7v.mp4
In short, disable the ad+tracker blocker on the site.
Or try with just tracking blocked.
Or change your lists in the Blocker Settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
Make sure the selected lists are updated by unchecking and checking them again.
-
- Tracking has always been blocked (from vivaldi 1.x), has never been a problem until yesterday. But as stated in my OP, there is no blocking on the site--I removed it directly on the site.
- All cookies deleted for the first load.
- Third-party cookies are not blocked.
Site does not load to pop-up for me, period.
Curious whether someone has a reasonable technical explanation of what might actually be happening (not involving blocking or cookies), because I can't find one.