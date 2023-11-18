Issue wit bookmarks list.
lakimakromedia
Cant scroll list of bookmarks during adding new one, nor manage it. Same story on tablet(mi pad 6) and both phones ( mi mix 3, mate 50 pro). Video recorded on tablet.
https://youtu.be/7y_Skh_UgmE
Btw
Now im writing it 4th time, when change between pages, forum new topic is lost.
mib3berlin
@lakimakromedia
Hi, this can happen if you changed the Android font size different of the default size.
Some user report issues with enabled accessibility setting for downloaded apps.
Please add your Vivaldi version.
Cheers, mib
lakimakromedia
@mib3berlin So change of font size and refresh rate don't help. Don't know what size is default here bcs there are: XXS, XS, S, L, XL, XXL sizes. Tried all of them without good results
Vivaldi version:
mib3berlin
@lakimakromedia
Hi, please update to Vivaldi 6.4, a user report the issue is fixed:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90673/cannot-scroll-the-bookmark-folder-when-making-a-bookmark/16
Cheers, mib
lakimakromedia
@mib3berlin ok, can confirm its fixed.