Colour coding for different email accounts
-
jassteele95
Hi, I have recently started using Vivaldi for windows and have been very impressed overall. I have added two email addresses (Gmail and Hotmail) to the mail client, and was wondering if it is possible to change the colours of the message headers, similar to the calendar, to be able to tell better which emails are from which inbox? Thanks.
-
Welcome to the forum! There is a very similar existing feature request - add your vote by liking the first post!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54439/unique-colors-per-mail-account
There may be a way to get this done with custom css code - here is a way to style the message list by shading every second line item (not per account) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54696/enable-row-shading-for-message-list/5