Annoying Bug when it comes to closing this browser
everytime i close this browser, it gives me a partial confirmation box that doesn't even show the option to close properly rather than the full one. Especially on secondary displays. Further more it even doesn't even adhere to the uncheck exit confirmation. I have unchecked the box for exist conformation and it just turns on all on its own. I really liked vivaldi but i am not interested in wasting time closing browsers from task manager forcibly. Please fix.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
Try on a New 's Profile:
- "User Profiles" |
Rename it as Test, use it as a Clean Profile to test as a fresh install.
Since the result,
- Fails >> Send a Bug Report and add the given VB# to the topic.
- Works >> Follow the steps below
Search the reason in the Profile:
- Active Flags / Experiments or Switches
vivaldi://flags(If manually modified)
- Ad Blocker · Tip
- Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Clean Cache
- Extensions · Tip
- Custom Menus (If manually modified) (If manually modified)
Also,
Some useful links:
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zulal said in Annoying Bug when it comes to closing this browser:
everytime i close this browser, it gives me a partial confirmation box that doesn't even show the option to close properly rather than the full one.
Ah, this is your report: VB-101746 "it give me an incomplete exit confirmation box everytime i try to close it"
Please reply to report mail and send a screenshot of the broken exit popup.