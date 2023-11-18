This hit me again. First disappearing Bookmarks, now again it does not start. It happened several times before but was able to recover after some time. This is a common problem and happened before many times already.

When I start Vivaldi it immediately stops.

When I start from command line I see this:

7s mars .../Contents/MacOS # ./Vivaldi

[9661:259:1118/103555.679593:ERROR:policy_logger.cc(154)] :components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled.

[1118/103555.886732:WARNING:in_range_cast.h(38)] value -634136515 out of range

[1118/103555.894119:WARNING:crash_report_exception_handler.cc(235)] UniversalExceptionRaise: (os/kern) failure (5)

[1] 9661 trace trap ./Vivaldi

I tried with --disable-extensions does not help.

I'm feeling sick and tired. This looks to be OK browser and was my main browser for a quite long time.

But the reliability and bugs are terrible.

Guys, please focus on stability and not adding bunch of meaningless features. Constantly I see some updates with a huge number of stupid features, but the problems you have are still there for ages.

The deadline for any potential fix is Monday, November 20th. Please help me.

After Monday 20th I will officialy stop using Vivialdi and will not recommend it to anyone. That's it. Too many problems and endless hours spent on fixing a browser that is my main tool to use daily. Safari has never stopped and made me unproductive that much.

Thanks in advance.