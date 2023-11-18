Vivaldi crashes at startup
This hit me again. First disappearing Bookmarks, now again it does not start. It happened several times before but was able to recover after some time. This is a common problem and happened before many times already.
When I start Vivaldi it immediately stops.
When I start from command line I see this:
7s mars .../Contents/MacOS # ./Vivaldi
[9661:259:1118/103555.679593:ERROR:policy_logger.cc(154)] :components/enterprise/browser/controller/chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled.
[1118/103555.886732:WARNING:in_range_cast.h(38)] value -634136515 out of range
[1118/103555.894119:WARNING:crash_report_exception_handler.cc(235)] UniversalExceptionRaise: (os/kern) failure (5)
[1] 9661 trace trap ./Vivaldi
I tried with --disable-extensions does not help.
I'm feeling sick and tired. This looks to be OK browser and was my main browser for a quite long time.
But the reliability and bugs are terrible.
Guys, please focus on stability and not adding bunch of meaningless features. Constantly I see some updates with a huge number of stupid features, but the problems you have are still there for ages.
The deadline for any potential fix is Monday, November 20th. Please help me.
After Monday 20th I will officialy stop using Vivialdi and will not recommend it to anyone. That's it. Too many problems and endless hours spent on fixing a browser that is my main tool to use daily. Safari has never stopped and made me unproductive that much.
Thanks in advance.
Wow, it works now. Interesting. I wonder what was the cause?
It worked fine for me, but recently, it also began to crash at the start. I dunno what to do. Indeed, I didn't do anything to my Mac. No recent updates, nothing! Out of nowhere, this problem appears!
I've moved to Safari as well. Reliability trumps features 100% of the time. When a browser won't even open (the problem many have been having with Vivaldi within the macOS environment over the past month) and the developers can't figure out why...that's a problem. I'll continue to use Vivaldi as my primary browser on my Windows machine but it will be Safari and Firefox exclusively on the Mac. And that's extremely disappointing after investing a bunch of time over the past couple of years getting Vivaldi "just right" on the Mac.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We believe we have fixed the issue. It needs to go through some testing to verify the fix and then we can get it to you.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
We have fixed an issue that may or may not be this. Please read my comment here
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@Slajerek2 @SereneSorcerer @mhowie What is the number of the bug(s) you reported? We'll need a bug report with a crash .dmp file attached to stand a chance or fixing this. The overwhelmingly majority of users do not have this. Nor are any internal users crashing on startup after our last bug fix. If you have the same bug as our internal user then a fix will arrive soon. If you have a different issue, then there will not be a fix without us first either reproducing or at least getting a valid crashlog.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-macos/
VB-100532
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@mhowie Thanks, by the way yours is the "master bug" to which the others are duped. Interestingly when I look again now and compare yours with the one from @hfhgbfjsyfbai on a quick glance, yes they do appear to be the same as each other. So perhaps I was wrong in my last comment in that thread and more of these are the same issue than I thought. But that would mean at least that this is not a bug that appears with Sonoma as @hfhgbfjsyfbai logged his in Ventura.
FWIW, I just downloaded the latest release version (.44) and installed within the latest Sonoma- 14.1.1- build.
Unfortunately, the same result occurred. While watching Activity Monitor upon attempting to launch, I can see multiple Vivaldi process begin to start and then all simultaneously crash a few seconds later. There were two "Vivaldi" processes, a couple of "Vivaldi (GPU)" processes, and three "Vivaldi (Renderer)" processes that briefly appeared before disappearing at the time of failure.
I'd note I didn't have this issue before upgrading to Sonoma but it is entirely possible the timing was coincidental.
I also grabbed the latest Vivaldi (.44) recently. But here's the thing - I totally wiped out the old version first, then went ahead with the new install. Guess what? It's running smoothly for me now. Maybe some bits of the old Vivaldi are messing with the new one on your system, especially with all those processes you saw popping up and crashing.
@SereneSorcerer said in Vivaldi crashes at startup:
I also grabbed the latest Vivaldi (.44) recently. But here's the thing - I totally wiped out the old version first, then went ahead with the new install. Guess what? It's running smoothly for me now. Maybe some bits of the old Vivaldi are messing with the new one on your system, especially with all those processes you saw popping up and crashing.
Did your Bookmarks, Workspaces, Currently Opened Tabs, etc., make the transition when you did this? I'd consider the same nuclear option but don't want to lose everything I had configured and, since I can't even open the program any longer, don't have a chance to save (although Workspaces and various other elements actually, and somewhat surprisingly, can't be saved or synced).
What I can suggest is Before you uninstall Vivaldi, try to find where it keeps your personal data. On a Windows PC, it's usually in a place like C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default.