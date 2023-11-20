Vivaldi Mobile 6.4 RC 2 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3171.80
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot is the second release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 6.4 release on Android.
Click here to see the full blog post
RiveDroite Ambassador
Thank you for sharing!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@mariap Working on the weekend again I see? Thanks for getting this out!
Aaron Translator
Thanks,@mariap !
shaedrashiro
The color of disappears in the search bar.
There is an empty area at the bottom of the search bar, when using the desktop mode of the Smartphone.
There's something weird going on with eyelashes in vivaldi.
Aaron Translator
@shaedrashiro Don't post the same issue twice. You can submit a bug report
special thanks for VAB-8247!
I don't like crashes too much...
shaedrashiro
@aaron: I apologize if you were upset by my comment. And in response to your suggestion, the bugs had already been reported before (several versions ago).
herrmann0319
Thank you!
