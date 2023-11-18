Blue highlight when scrolling.
-
Blue highlight when scrolling. It feels crazy. It happens when I open a link in the background for later reading. I haven't noticed this in any other browser. This messes up the whole experience. Scroll is kidnapped by the blue mark and hangs on, it bluemarks everything.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Follow the Troubleshooting steps
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thank you!
This is the best browser I ever tried. Only that blue thing need to be solved. If it not possible, I can live with it. This browser is so good that I keep it.
I tried everything about trouble solving but no success yet.
Here is the info:
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (x86_64) Revision 466bd0fb585dd560c1628c579ab8bee0e7174e68 OS macOS Version 12.6.7 (Build 21G651) JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/t7/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default Linker lld Active Variations f829ac10-ca7d8d80
-
Then fill in a Bug Report so the Team can check about it.
-
Thank you for the guidance. I am new here. This browser is incredible! So many design options and fun stuff. Amazing, it can only be loved. All the best for you / Karl