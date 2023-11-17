What in the sam h are you thinking?
I log on to my computer, and my Vivaldi browser is updated, (by whom is a good question as I do not do auto-update for anything), and now I have a basic browser, no bookmarks, no themes, and just plain what the sam h is going on here? I started to really like your browser but as of now, not even close to liking it no matter how good it really is. Stop this silliness or tell us you won't and we then can be adults and part ways under good terms, deal?
@Dumbasses In eight, going on nine years, I have never had this happen with many, many instances on multiple machines.
You can turn off the auto update in settings.
But updating does not wipe settings. There is something atypical about your install or the environment in which you are running it.
I checked on my laptop and it did the very same thing. (Both are HP and Windows 10 Pro) I have to reinstall the theme, and the bookmarks and reset all the settings that I changed to get even more privacy. As to the auto-update, maybe I overlooked that setting, but could you kindly tell me where it is so I can turn it off, Thank You.
mib3berlin
@Dumbasses
Hi, check the help pages > https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/update-vivaldi/
Cheers, mib