tab width
how to change tab width with tab cycling enable
i want to increase tab width
i used latest version on win 11
DoctorG Ambassador
@johnvolfovits Set the width at Settings → Tabs → Tabs Display → Active Minimum Tab Width
when "enable horizontal scrolling " enable ,it's not working
i want to reduce all tab width when this option is enable.
one more question: set shortcut for open new tab from link in background and stack by related tab
Pesala Ambassador
@johnvolfovits Vote for Option to Modify the Tab Width.
- Ctrl+Click, or Middle-click to Open New Background Tab from Link
Welcome to the Community.
Pesala Ambassador
@johnvolfovits Settings, Tabs, New Tab Position:As Tab Stack with Related Tab
by this all new tab open by link open "As Tab Stack with Related Tab"
but i want open link from a tab (like active tab) in tab stack by it and other link open normally
any answer
@johnvolfovits There is no setting for what you are asking about.