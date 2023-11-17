Con

Some non-optional telemetry

According to its privacy policy, Vivaldi sends an approximate location (country or major city), randomized ID, version, cpu architecture, screen resolution (to know what screen sizes to test on) and time since last message every 24 hours (to know amount of active users).

Enabling "Hardware Accelerated Scrolling" can make scrolling jittery

No Fingerprint Protection

Vivaldi doesn't include fingerprint randomization like Brave does by default or configured Firefox/ Librewolf.

Can't protect pinned tabs from changing to another URL

Clicking on a page link, then another, easy to wind up far from the original pinned tab site. There is no chrome addon or native vivaldi function to stop this.

Same security vulnerabilities as Chrome

Vivaldi uses the same browser engine as Chrome, meaning it has the same security-vulnerabilities as Chrome. Chrome is a big target for hackers (being the most popular browser in the world), and a vulnerability for Chrome will likely also exist in Vivaldi.

Sponsored bookmarks

Vivaldi has a number of preinstalled bookmarks, like Amazon. On some occasions, new bookmarks have been added when the browser updates. All of these bookmarks can be deleted, same as any other bookmark.

Can't disable all telemetry

Vivaldi needs some amount of knowledge about the amount of active users, for business deals.

Slower than Chrome

No automatic silent background updates, except on macOS

Unlike most modern browsers, Vivaldi doesn't have the option to update silently in the background. It gives you a dialog box when an update comes out. The box doesn't warn you that not updating the browser could expose you to security risks, which could be pretty bad for your average joe, who doesn't know computers that well.

Still uses some Google services (can be disabled)

Window size and resizing on Mac is broken

No touch bar support

No option to open saved tab stack as a tab stack

You may save stack, but you can open it as separate tabs. Interesting that when you save session with stacks, you'll be able to open the stacks with inner settings of page tiling (size and zoom) as well. Contradiction worth of shame.

Partially proprietary

While Vivaldi is currently available gratis (without monetary charge), it is currently not fully libre (meaning that it does not allow users to view the source code used to create, to modify that code, or to redistribute modifications).

It is therefore not considered free or open-source software.

The C++ source code, for the Chromium backedn, however is open-source under a BSD license and can be downloaded and browsed from here.

The UI code is not open-source, but consists of easily readable HTML, CSS & JS. Modifications can be shared on their forum's dedicated section.

Freezes often

Some users seem to believe the developers do not care for your privacy

Feature creep

No built-in proxy

Unlike Opera Proxy (which leaks your IP address), Vivaldi doesn't have a proxy service out of the box. You'll need an extension or an external program, to use Vivaldi with a proxy server.