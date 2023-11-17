(BUG) Why vivaldi snapshot arent distinguishable as compared to vivaldi final release in terms of default naming, icon of the exe/msi and so on?

If I have downloaded a vivaldi snapshot or vivaldi dev version then why the icon isnt in black color and why red like the normal release? Same in title or default naming when downloading a snapshot version.

Same goes when installing a vivaldi final and vivaldi snapshot. Because both share same path not even differentiating like vivaldi/vivaldi.final and vivaldi.snapshot.