(BUG) Why vivaldi snapshot arent distinguishable as compared to vivaldi final release in terms of default naming, icon of the exe/msi and so on?
LoneRanger12
If I have downloaded a vivaldi snapshot or vivaldi dev version then why the icon isnt in black color and why red like the normal release? Same in title or default naming when downloading a snapshot version.
Same goes when installing a vivaldi final and vivaldi snapshot. Because both share same path not even differentiating like vivaldi/vivaldi.final and vivaldi.snapshot.
Why vivaldi snapshot isn't distinguishable as compared to vivaldi final release in terms of default naming, icon of the exe/msi
Oh, you like to nag us.
Have much fun with this screenshot of my download minutes ago, proofing you are wrong.
@DoctorG No, man not lying. Yesterday, I was told by you or by another guy for extension bug to download snapshot via blog, I downloaded and it was as same as snapshot and even when installing.
@DoctorG This.
@DoctorG Naming also.
see icon.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Why vivaldi snapshot isn't distinguishable as compared to vivaldi final release in terms of default naming, icon of the exe/msi and so on?:
No, man not lying.
Do not listen to such men if you distrust.
Naming also.
You can distringuish colours red and black? Red = Stable, Black = Snapshot. And the download links are distinguishable.
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Why vivaldi snapshot isn't distinguishable as compared to vivaldi final release in terms of default naming, icon of the exe/msi and so on?:
see icon.
Haha, Techspot has dumb webpage admins where they use wrong icons, and you blame Vivaldi for such crap of article!? Seriously?
@DoctorG Are you my screenshots not explainable?
@LoneRanger12 Your problem when you download from untrusted sources, then you will get wrong information.
Install from a official source as described.
@DoctorG You arent able to explain about when downloading from official sources about title, naming and exe/msi icon.
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Why vivaldi snapshot arent distinguishable as compared to vivaldi final release in terms of default naming, icon of the exe/msi and so on?:
explain about when downloading from official sources about title, naming and exe/msi icon
- Title? Which title? On the Snapshots page? The short title for a Snapshot is always like this since many months/years.
- Filename of Windows installer file has only version and architecture, not a stable or snapshot as you might expect.
- Icon for installer is black for Snapshot and red for Stable.
if you think, this is a issue to be changed, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Perhaps i misunderstand your question. Language barrier, i am not english native speaker.
@DoctorG So, how do differentiate between normal and snapshot when downloading?
Also the icon thing when downloaded isnt red and black but red and red.
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Why vivaldi snapshot arent distinguishable as compared to vivaldi final release in terms of default naming, icon of the exe/msi and so on?:
differentiate between normal and snapshot
Stable has a 6.4 and Snapshot a 6.5 version number.
icon thing when downloaded isnt red and black but red and red.
tell me these download URLs, please i want to check.
@DoctorG ver number helps you but naming and icon helps end user. Why things arent simple as said?
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Why vivaldi snapshot arent distinguishable as compared to vivaldi final release in terms of default naming, icon of the exe/msi and so on?:
but naming and icon helps end user.
Yes, naming teh file as vivaldi....stable.... or vivaldi....sapshot.... would be better.
But the icon is red and black.
Why things arent simple as said?
I do not know why such decision.
Report a bug as i told you and ask the developers, please.