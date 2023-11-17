Solved Tab switching mutes media
EstonianLadEE
Hi, I have an issue when I have a tab playing media/music and I switch to another tab it mutes the tab and I can't switch the media back on. Please help.
(mod edit: clarified title)
Pesala Ambassador
@EstonianLadEE See Settings, Tabs, Tab Feature, Mute Tab Audio.
EstonianLadEE
@Pesala Thank you so much! I love how active the community is to answer problems! Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@EstonianLadEE Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
